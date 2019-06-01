Local salon offering Father’s Day classes to teach dads how to do daughter’s hair

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hair comes in many different lengths and colors. But not everyone is equipped to tame it.
Kayla White is a manager and stylist at Blush beauty bar. She says men typically aren’t well versed in taking care of girl’s hair.
“They’re used to being able to shower and dry and just run their fingers through it, put a little product in and go,” White said. “But whenever it comes to having to do their daughter’s hair, they’re kind of clueless and have no idea. A lot of times people can tell when mom is out of town and dad did the hair.”
Courtney Chance is a local mother who says as a business owner, she is often out of town days at a time on business trips. So when that happens on school days, her husband is in charge.
“When Dad is in charge, it’s either sometimes just a bow, sometimes it’s just her trying to do it herself so there’s pretty good evidence that dad needs help,” Chance said.
Blush is going to be offering a class for father/daughter duos on June 8 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to help dads learn how to style their girl’s hair.
To register your duo, call the salon at (337) 602-6627. Registration is $35 per dad/daughter duo, and $10 per additional child.
Chance said this is a great opportunity for girls to bond with their dads.
“I think it’s so cute that it’s the daddies and the daughters,” Chance said. “That’s a new up and coming thing in the past couple years that social media has brought to our attention that it’s important for daddies and daughters to bond. A lot of dads do need to get involved with the upbringing of their daughters and their hair and how to pamper them and I think that’s just special.”
