FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s hot! Heat index to peak into the triple digits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat will continue to be the main story in our local weather over the next few days. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s today through Tuesday, with the potential for heat index values to peak between 100 degrees and 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.
A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but daily rain chances will run less than 20 percent through Tuesday. That changes for the mid to latter part of the week as tropical moisture surges northward from the Gulf of Mexico in advance of a storm system approaching from the west.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday, with scattered to numerous storms from Thursday into Saturday. The increased cloud cover and rainfall will likely keep highs in the 80s for most of us from Thursday through Saturday.
Rain chances diminish a bit by Sunday, but we’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the second half of the week into the first part of next week.
Rain totals over the next seven days of one to two inches look likely, with locally higher amounts possible.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.