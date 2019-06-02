FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains the main factor for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll continue to track the evolution of Invest 91-L in the far Southern Gulf of Mexico, but this system currently remains very disorganized as it moves WNW. Invest 91-L has a short window to become a tropical cyclone. Regardless it is expected to move inland and dissipate, but the system will leave behind deep tropical moisture. This moisture will head our way bringing high rain chances to end the week.
Showers and t-storms will become likely by Wednesday with pockets of heavy rain possible Wednesday through Saturday. We will have to keep a close eye on areas dealing with backwater flooding as any rain could cause additional problems.
Rain amounts are forecast to be 1-3 inches across the local area over the next 7 days. The next few days will be all about the heat. Be sure to take extra precautions by drinking more water and taking breaks if you are out in the heat for a prolonged period.
