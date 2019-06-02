FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains the main factor for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll continue to track the evolution of Invest 91-L in the far Southern Gulf of Mexico, but this system currently remains very disorganized as it moves WNW. Invest 91-L has a short window to become a tropical cyclone. Regardless it is expected to move inland and dissipate, but the system will leave behind deep tropical moisture. This moisture will head our way bringing high rain chances to end the week.