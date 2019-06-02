Coast Guard: 2 people rescued from boat sinking in Breton Sound

VENICE, La. (WVUE) - Two people were rescued from a sinking boat in Breton Sound Saturday afternoon (June 1), according to the United States Coast Guard.
Around 5 p.m., the Coast Guard learned a boat was taking on water about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Venice and two people were aboard. An aviation training crew arrived at the scene at 5:32 p.m. and dropped two rafts and supplies to the stranded passenger.
That crew stayed in the area until a Coast Guard helicopter arrived just about 20 minutes later, lifted the passengers off the boat and brought them to Boothville, according to a news release. Neither of the rescued passengers were injured, the Coast Guard said.
