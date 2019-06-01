Texas man dies after accident on oil rig in Louisiana

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said Jason Eric Leal, 39, died due to injuries sustained on an oil rig located at 7055 Highway-449 in St. Helena Parish Friday, May 31.
Leal, a native of San Antonio, TX, was on the rig at the same time that an “accident” happened, deputies say. Investigators did not immediately provide details about the nature of the accident.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
