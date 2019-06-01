LSP troopers investigating deputy-involved shooting on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police troopers in Baton Rouge are investigating after a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office shot a woman who struck a patrol vehicle and almost hit several deputies Saturday morning.
Deputies were called to an area off of Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard. A man had called authorities saying his girlfriend was trying to ram her vehicle into his vehicle.
A deputy on a motorcycle arrived at the scene, and authorities say the woman got onto the motorcycle and tried to flee the scene.
When that attempt was unsuccessful, the woman got into her boyfriend’s vehicle and sped off, according to investigators.
Investigators said after the woman rammed into a deputy’s vehicle, she tried to run over several other deputies.
One of the deputies fired a shot, which is believed to have struck the woman in the arm.
The woman fled that area in the vehicle where it then flipped several times on Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road, which ended the pursuit.
The woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the crash.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.