Johnsonville recalls over 95,000 pounds of ready to eat smoked sausage

(WAFB) - Johnsonville intends to pull approximately 95,393 pounds of ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products from shelves. The company announced smoked sausage produced, packaged, and shipped nationwide and internationally on March 12 and 13 may contain extraneous material, specifically hard green plastic.
Recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They can be identified as 14-ounce film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
