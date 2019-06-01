FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy mornings, hot and humid afternoons this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat continues to be the dominant story in our weather this weekend. Muggy mornings will give way to hot and humid afternoons, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values at times nearing or going a little above 100 degrees.
Isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Saturday afternoon into the early evening, but the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area will stay dry Sunday.
Hot and mainly dry weather likely continues into the early part of next week as high pressure remains in control. Later in the week, our focus will shift to the potential for some tropical moisture moving northward in association with an area of disturbed weather currently in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Good rain chances are expected in the Thursday-Saturday time frame, with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall.
