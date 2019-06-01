FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid Saturday with afternoon showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We continue the trend of hot and humid conditions with a few pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms right through the weekend.
Saturday will have a slightly better rain chance than Sunday, but both days we expect most to stay dry. Afternoon highs today will top out in the low to mid 90s. Just about everyone will be in the mid 90s tomorrow. Feels like temperatures are likely to approach 100 degrees both afternoons, so stay hydrated and take breaks for extended outdoor plans. The first half of the next work week will stay mainly dry, but very hot.
It’s the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is already tracking a potential tropical system. NHC has given a broad area of low pressure a 50 percent chance for development into a tropical depression or storm within the next five days.
The system is forecast to move into Mexico and dissipate, but the tropical moisture associated with it is forecast to get picked up by a trough moving east across the United States.
This moisture will bring an elevated chance for rain by the end of next week. Rain coverage Thursday through next Saturday is expected to be 50 percent or greater with pockets of heavy rain possible.
The Weather Prediction Center has a portion of the local area receiving over an inch of rain over the next seven days. Once the moisture exits by next Saturday the weather should once again return to a summer-like pattern.
