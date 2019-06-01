FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t let the heat surprise you

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the next couple of days, the weather story is all about the heat. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s each afternoon, with “feels like” temperatures surpassing the 100 degree mark briefly each day. Rain chances will be slim to none Sunday through Tuesday.
Hurricane season began Saturday and Invest 91-L is catching a lot of attention in the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico. Invest 91-L has a small window of opportunity for organizing and becoming Tropical Depression #2 or Tropical Storm Barry. Invest 91-L is forecast to move into Mexico and dissipate. The moisture from this tropical system is expected to get picked up by an approaching trough and carried over top or very near the local area. This tropical moisture will enhance local rain chances and bring a threat for heavy rain.
Rainfall estimates over the next 7 days look to show 1-3 inches of rain possible. This could prove problematic for folks south of Baton Rouge dealing with backwater flooding from the high Atchafalaya River.
We will have to monitor the late week weather situation very closely.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.