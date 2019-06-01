FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t let the heat surprise you

Hurricane season began Saturday and Invest 91-L is catching a lot of attention in the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico. Invest 91-L has a small window of opportunity for organizing and becoming Tropical Depression #2 or Tropical Storm Barry. Invest 91-L is forecast to move into Mexico and dissipate. The moisture from this tropical system is expected to get picked up by an approaching trough and carried over top or very near the local area. This tropical moisture will enhance local rain chances and bring a threat for heavy rain.