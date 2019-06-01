Contractor with warrants in EBR, Ascension Parish allegedly failed to repair home damaged in 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police records show Emmitt Pugh, 38, failed to complete work contracted through his company E.P.J. Construction to repair a home damaged during the 2016 flood.
Documents used to obtain an arrest warrant in East Baton Rouge Parish say Pugh agreed to complete repairs on the damaged home by February of 2018. The victim paid Pugh $25,441.74 for the work.
After receiving payment, Pugh completed half of the work outlined in the contract. Later, he allegedly stopped showing up and could not be contacted by the victim.
A letter later sent by an attorney representing the victim said the work that had not been completed amounted to $1,518.91. No response was returned after that letter was sent.
Investigators began searching for Pugh at which time they learned an arrest warrant had been issued in Ascension Parish for residential contractor fraud.
Pugh was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday, May 31, for a misapplication of payments by contractors offense.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.