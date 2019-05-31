YOUR TURN: Roundabouts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plenty of you commented on our story about Livingston Parish constructing another roundabout – this time at the intersection of Walker South Road and Highway 16. Parish officials say the $1.2 million project is all about safety.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says that roundabouts reduce crashes with injuries by 75% where stop signs were previously used. But not everybody is buying it.
Mrs. Nguyen commented: “Installing roundabouts will not make stupid drivers smarter...just like opening more lanes didn’t help traffic congestion. It would be better if that 1.2 million was put into fixing pot holes and current traffic congested areas now. Better yet, getting the lights to work together could be a start.”
