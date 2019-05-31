Young Fla. boy runs a mile carrying flag to honor EBRSO K-9 deputy killed in wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A K-9 deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was killed in a car wreck Thursday, May 30, and a young boy paid the fallen officer a touching tribute.
Steven Whitstine, 42, was killed on his way to work when his unit veered off the road in Zachary, struck a tree, then a bridge before overturning.
Chad Cartledge says his 10-year-old son, Zechariah, who lives in Florida, runs a mile while carrying a blue line flag every time an officer dies while on duty. Thursday night, he ran to honor Whitstine. He was joined by three law enforcement agencies in Florida, as well as the local fire department.
Zechariah even has a Facebook page, called Running for Heroes, dedicated to his runs for fallen law enforcement officers.
