WANTED: Two suspects allegedly stole $3k from tobacco shop on State Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman accused of robbing a tobacco shop on State Street.
According to police, a man and woman robbed the Hi Life Wonderland Tobacco Shop, located at 159 West State St., on May 8 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The suspects allegedly stole around $3,000 in merchandise.
The first suspect is described as a young black man with a low cut hair style wearing a white t-shirt. The second is described as a young black woman wearing a light colored dress. Both suspects were seen in a dark colored vehicle, police say.
Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is urged to contact the Burglary Division at (225) 389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
