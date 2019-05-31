Two-month investigation leads to arrest of suspected drug trafficking operator

Reanold Oliney, 42 was arrested after a two-month long investigation into a drug trafficking organization. (Source: EBRSO)
By Mykal Vincent | May 31, 2019 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 9:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Narcotics officers have arrested a man they believe operated a drug trafficking organization.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says they were investigating Reanold Oliney, 43, for approximately two months.

On May 29, agents executed a search warrant at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard. Inside the unit, detectives found two vehicles with the following items in the trunks:

  • 1.29 pounds of powder cocaine
  • $30.020 in cash
  • AR15 with bump stock and 100 round drum magazine

Later that evening, with the assistance of SWAT, EBRSO Narcotics officers took Oliney, a.k.a “Nard,” into custody at a house on Scotswood Drive.

Police seized the following during the execution of that search warrant:

  • $7,810 in cash
  • 1 handgun
  • 12.625 ounces of crack cocaine (over 3/4 pound)
  • 6.91 ounces of powder cocaine (over 1/4 pound)
Agents seized pounds of powder cocaine, thousands in cash, and firearms with illegal attachments. (Source: EBRSO)

Oliney was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple drug possession charges and firearm possession charges.

