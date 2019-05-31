Two-month investigation leads to arrest of suspected drug trafficking operator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Narcotics officers have arrested a man they believe operated a drug trafficking organization.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says they were investigating Reanold Oliney, 43, for approximately two months.
On May 29, agents executed a search warrant at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard. Inside the unit, detectives found two vehicles with the following items in the trunks:
- 1.29 pounds of powder cocaine
- $30.020 in cash
- AR15 with bump stock and 100 round drum magazine
Later that evening, with the assistance of SWAT, EBRSO Narcotics officers took Oliney, a.k.a “Nard,” into custody at a house on Scotswood Drive.
Police seized the following during the execution of that search warrant:
- $7,810 in cash
- 1 handgun
- 12.625 ounces of crack cocaine (over 3/4 pound)
- 6.91 ounces of powder cocaine (over 1/4 pound)
Oliney was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple drug possession charges and firearm possession charges.
