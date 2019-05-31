Over 340 ‘sudden’ layoffs announced at Westlake plant construction site

WESTLAKE, La. (WAFB) - Approximately 344 employees constructing a future natural gas-to-liquids plant in Westlake, Louisiana lost their jobs. Their employer, Aptim Maintenance LLC, lost its construction contract with the plant’s operator, Juniper Specialty Products LLC.
Michelle Council, Aptim’s president of oil, gas and chemical, told state officials Juniper’s decision to terminate was “sudden, unexpected, not in our control, and was not reasonably foreseeable.”
Council says Aptim does not expect employees will have bumping rights associated with the layoff. Council encouraged employees who wanted to remain with Aptim to apply for other job openings within the company.
Following the layoffs, hundreds of those employees showed up to the site claiming the company would not return tools owned by the employees that were left there. Some said they would not be able to seek other employment without those tools. Read more about those employees here.
Chris Mudd, chief executive officer of Juniper Specialty Products, said the company “intends to complete detailed engineering in order to ensure an efficient restart and completion of construction and commissioning activities,” after construction was paused.
He said Juniper "remains committed to a safe and successful start-up of the Juniper plant.”
In September of 2013, former Gov. Bobby Jindal and then Juniper president Vianney Valès announced the company would invest $100 million to renovate an old. dormant steam methane reformer in the Westlake area and convert it to a natural gas-to-liquids facility, producing clean waxes, drilling fluids, diesel and naptha. Juniper GTL announced it would create 29 new direct jobs averaging $85,000 per year, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development hoped the development would result in an additional 112 new indirect jobs, for a total of 141 new jobs.
