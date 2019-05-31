OLOL doctor knocked unconscious by patient, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested a man for assaulting a doctor in Baton Rouge.
A patient at Our Lady of the Lake allegedly walked up to a doctor and punched him in the side of his face, according to an arrest report. The doctor was reportedly knocked unconscious.
The doctor told investigators that he had never seen the patient before and the two had no dealings with each other.
While being read his rights, the patient told deputies he punched the doctor because he “felt like it” and said “it would happen again.”
The patient was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of battery of emergency room personnel.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.