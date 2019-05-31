Ochsner cuts ribbon on new medical facility, The Grove

The Grove represents the single largest investment Ochsner Health System has ever made, with a price tag of $116 million. The 5-story, 225,000 square foot complex includes a multi-specialty clinic and surgical center with ten overnight beds. The Grove also has 249 exam/procedure rooms, which is 40% more than the facility it replaced on Summa Avenue. It’s estimated the facility can handle around 2,000 patients per day.