Ochsner cuts ribbon on new medical facility, The Grove

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders from Ochsner Health System and Baton Rouge are celebrating the opening of Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove.
The new, state-of-the-art facility is located at 10310 The Grove Blvd.
Many local leaders were in attendance at the ribbon cutting, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Matt Watson, as well as the CEO of Ochsner Baton Rouge, Eric McMillen, and the president and CEO of Ochsner Health System, Warner Thomas.
Several announcements were made at the ribbon cutting about new facilities Ochsner has in the works.
Ochsner will open two new urgent care centers
- Highland and I-10
- Airline Highway in Gonzales
Ochsner will open two new health centers to bring more primary care services to the community
- South Baton Rouge – Bluebonnet and Burbank
- Gonzales – near Highway 44 and Highway 30
Ochsner’s health center in Prairieville will expand
- Double the square footage
- Building a stand-alone physical therapy facility
Ochsner is building a stand-alone physical therapy facility in Hammond
The Grove represents the single largest investment Ochsner Health System has ever made, with a price tag of $116 million. The 5-story, 225,000 square foot complex includes a multi-specialty clinic and surgical center with ten overnight beds. The Grove also has 249 exam/procedure rooms, which is 40% more than the facility it replaced on Summa Avenue. It’s estimated the facility can handle around 2,000 patients per day.
The Grove’s MRI Caring Suite has a range of features to improve the patient experience, including:
More spacious testing area and quiet technology to reduce noise
- Customizable patient experience with music, lights and images to help the patient relax during the scan
- Precise imaging capability, resulting in definitive diagnoses and reduced exam times
Ochsner says the surgical center will help keep pace with the growing number of outpatient procedures. The health system says since 2014, outpatient surgical volume at Ochsner Baton Rouge has increased by more than 20%.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.