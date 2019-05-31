Nike ad features OBJ shedding Giants uniform for Cleveland Browns gear

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - OBJ keeps making waves as a Cleveland Brown... First there were the “Dawg Check” snapchats, then he showed off his orange and brown Rolls Royce, and now his transformation is being showcased in a commercial.
Odell Beckham Jr. kicks off Nike Football’s latest ad with the message “Dominate all Dimensions" set to Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake.
What first appears to be the Statue of Liberty turns out to be Odell Beckham Jr.'s iconic one-handed touchdown catch, named the NFL’s catch of the year in 2014, from the New York Giants game against the Dallas Cowboys.
After a pan of New York City, the statue of OBJ in a Giants’ jersey breaks apart to reveal the wide receiver in his new Browns uniform.
OBJ then runs away from the Big Apple to First Energy stadium with the Dawg Pound going wild.
He turns around and looks as though he is throwing handfuls of powder in the air as a smoke machine blasts behind him.
The shot suddenly slows down and goes to black and white as OBJ looks up with his arms open wide.
Look familiar?
The shot has an uncanny resemblance to LeBron James’ mural on the Sherwin Williams building across from what is now called the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
Could this be Nike’s way of hinting at a new banner in the works? Time will have to tell.
Until then, check out the commercial (that also features New York Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley and Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack) to see for yourself:
