New Orleans Police: Woman shot in Bourbon St. daiquiri shop

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating the second shooting on Bourbon St. within 24 hours.
A woman was shot in the 200 blk. of Bourbon St. around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
Witnesses said the victim was shot inside Mango Mango Daiquiris.
The woman was shot in the abdomen, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. She is in stable condition and her injuries are not considered life threatening.
The alleged shooter walked into the bar and got into an argument with employees, Feguson said. He then fired on the victim.
Police said the shooter was able to get away.
A witness said the victim is the mother of young children. The shooting is still under investigation.
Less than 24 hours, only feet away, a person driving the wrong way on Thursday night around 7 p.m. was shot by Louisiana State Police.
He was shot in the stomach, but his condition is unknown.
