Man shot by state trooper on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Louisiana State Trooper shot a man Thursday evening in the French Quarter, according to LSP spokesman Monroe Dillon.
Our partners at NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune report the man was driving the wrong way on Bourbon Street and “at some point” the trooper believed the motorist would hit him. The trooper, who was near the intersection of Iberville and Bourbon streets, then fired his weapon.
It was not clear whether the trooper was in a vehicle or on the street when the encounter occurred.
The trooper was not injured.
Paramedics picked up a man and placed him into ambulance at Bourbon and Bienville streets around 7 p.m.
Bourbon Street from Canal Street to Bienville is currently closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
