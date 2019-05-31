Levees in south Louisiana in ‘good shape’ despite high river

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Army Corps of Engineers says Louisiana’s levee system is in “good shape” despite concerns about record-high water that has pushed against the flood walls for an unusually long time.
“When they designed this system, they designed it to handle a certain level of water, as well as handle the process of diverting it through,” Corps spokesman, Ricky Boyett, said Friday, May 31. “We are very confident that we’ll be able to pass this water safely through south Louisiana.”
Corps engineers and local levee districts are inspecting levees daily to identify potential problem areas. Boyett says less than half as many sites require a “closer look” this year than in 2011, when the Corps last opened the Morganza Spillway.
Additionally, there were 19 sand boil locations in 2011, compared to just four in 2019.
Farmers and their families are preparing for Morganza’s gates to open for just the third time in 50 years on June 6. Allowing that water to flow freely will bring the river level down and relieve pressure against levees in Baton Rouge.
“The Corps of Engineers, in their wisdom, envisioned the water eventually reaching this level,” Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (CRPA) chairperson, Chip Kline, said. “When they build things, they anticipate these types of events happening.”
Thousands of Arkansans are evacuating their homes after a levee breached in the northwestern portion of the state. Baton Rouge residents are often concerned by visible seepage and sagging along the levees on River Road near LSU’s campus.
“The system is in good shape and the seepage that you see doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s a risk,” Boyett said. “It’s just one of the factors that happens.”
Boyett noted that clear water seeping through an earthen levee is no cause for concern. If the water contains sediment, it may indicate a problem.
“All signs are indicating that the levees are holding up,” Kline said, acknowledging that the high river does stress the levees. “They’re performing as they’re designed to.”
Kline and Boyett each say Louisiana’s river management structures are among the best in the world.
If the Morganza is opened, both experts indicate the impact on smaller levee systems farther upriver will be negligible. The potentially abrasive sediment is designed to spill into the floodway, rather than grind against an existing levee.
“We have usable and re-usable control structures that allow us to manage the water mechanically, and then pass it through to levees that are designed to handle that water,” Boyett said, reiterating that the system is designed to handle diversion, as well as high water.
Boyett says the Corps will continue to monitor forecasts to determine if the Morganza Spillway needs to be opened on a different date, or if at all. Governor John Bel Edwards has said it’s more likely than not the spillway will be opened.
