La. rolls out new music video telling you not to forget your pet during evacuations

"I was volunteering at a pet shelter my sister was setting up in Alexandria and I was helping with the registration process and I saw people coming in with their pets and how stressful it was and a lot of them came there and they were not prepared, they didn’t have a leash or a collar and these things are required to have your pet at a shelter and I thought well, I’m a children’s musician, so I’ll write a song and help families,” Downing said.