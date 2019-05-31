La. rolls out new music video telling you not to forget your pet during evacuations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a scenario that plays out all too often when evacuations are ordered: people leave their pets behind, only to be rescued during the storm.
To help bring attention to this issue, Johnette Downing decided to write a song telling people to take their pets with them when they are evacuating.
Click here to listen to the song.
"I was volunteering at a pet shelter my sister was setting up in Alexandria and I was helping with the registration process and I saw people coming in with their pets and how stressful it was and a lot of them came there and they were not prepared, they didn’t have a leash or a collar and these things are required to have your pet at a shelter and I thought well, I’m a children’s musician, so I’ll write a song and help families,” Downing said.
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain says Downing wanted to donate her song to the state to help folks remember what exactly they will need when evacuating.
"You've got to get the message out, and also so that people can understand, if you can leave, take your pets,” Strain said.
The song plays out like a checklist of everything you will need to take with you.
“Take your pet with you and we need a leash and a collar and all of those things to make evacuating with your pets better and less stressful,” Strain said.
He says state shelters will be pet friendly, but you will need to bring a few items with you.
"Have your sky kennels or your soft kennels, bring some food, bring some water, veterinarian medical records,” he said.
Click here for more information about readying your pet for evacuation.
