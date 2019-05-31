Jay Clark named LSU gymnastics co-head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jay Clark, a 29-year veteran of college gymnastics has been named to co-head coach of the LSU gymnastics team.
Jay Clark is one of the best recruiters in the sport and the top bars coach in collegiate gymnastics. Clark’s leadership and expertise has helped bring unprecedented success on the recruiting trail and in the gym.
Together both Clark and Breaux bring more than 70 years of experience to the LSU gymnastics squad. Breaux just completed her 42nd year as the head coach of the LSU program. This is the longest tenured coach in SEC history, Beaux earned her 800th win in April when LSU advanced to the NCAA Gymnastics Championship Final for the eighth time.
“He has meant so much to this program and to me personally. The last seven years have been so great because of his commitment to excellence in everything we do. Jay is an excellent coach and recruited, and this promotion and all that comes with it is so deserved,” said head coach D-D Breaux.
Since Clark’s arrival to LSU, the squad has earned the best performance in school history as the NCAA Runner-Up in 2016, 2017 and 2019, appearances in the NCAA Championships Finals in six of seven seasons and numerous school records.
His work with the Fighting Tigers of LSU has not gone unnoticed. Clark has been named the Central Region Co-Assistant Coach of the Year along with fellow LSU assistant Bob Moore five times. He also earned the 2014 and 2017 National Co-Assistant Coach of the Year award.
In the gym, Clark is viewed as the top bars coach in collegiate gymnastics history. Clark has coached the Tigers to 30 All-America honors on bars, four of the five highest bars team scores in school history and the top two bars title winners in LSU history.
Sarah Finnegan, one of the greatest gymnasts in LSU history worked closely with Clark. Finnegan became the first NCAA bars champion in school history in 2017 and earned the title once again in 2019.
Before Clark joined LSU after he spent 20 seasons at the University of Georgia where he helped guide the Gym Dogs to seven NCAA National Titles and 14 Southeastern Conference Championships.
