6 high-end racing dirt bikes stolen from locked shed in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for six high-end professional racing dirt bikes that were stolen from a locked shed in Denham Springs.
Detectives say the bikes were taken from a shed located off Firewood Lane in Denham Springs. The door to the shed was reportedly kicked in. Six bikes were taken from the pro racer’s shed.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the bikes and who may have taken them is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
