Friday night fishing tournament offers anglers big fish, break from the heat

JARREAU, La. (WAFB) - Fishing in south Louisiana almost always in involves waking up early and getting sunburned, especially in the summertime.
But there is a way you can catch big bass fish, without having to wake up before dawn.
It’s called the False River Friday Night Cookie Jar Bass Tournament and it’s become a weekly tradition for Paul Peters, of Watson, and his sons.
“I Started with my middle son, Justin, and he fished with me for five or six years and then turned 16 and started driving a car and going out on dates and all that stuff, so I drafted the next one,” Paul Peters said.
“You get a couple of bites and it makes it worth it, worth the five hours,” Lawson, Paul’s son, explains.
On Friday, May 24, the Peters and 32 other anglers are competing in Louisiana’s longest consecutive running fishing tournament.
To enter the tournament you need a boat and $40 for the entry fee, which goes to the purse for the tournament.
“We want it to be a fun tournament we don’t want it to be a cutthroat tournament. So we kind of do the payouts so we can pay more people instead of (having) one big pot (go) to one guy. ” Storm Randall, a tournament organizer, said.
The tournament started in the mid-1970s. A man named Guy Perkins ran the tournament for over 30 years.
About three years ago Storm Randall And Stuart Woodman stepped up to continue the tradition with some new ideas.
“And it’s amazing how many people follow this thing we have so many people show up just because they saw us on Facebook. It’s unbelievable,” Stuart Woodman said.
The timing of the tournament works perfectly for Randall and Woodman.
"This was a good opportunity for me, coming to fish for five hours, which is near and dear to my heart. And my wife is there (at home) she can look after the kids. So, I can get up on Saturday morning and go take one of them to basketball and one of them to soccer,” Storm Randall said.
The tournament provides plenty of excitement for anglers but it also gives Paul Peters quality time with his without the fear of interruptions.
“I work long hours and he’s at school all week. And I honestly get home about 8 or 9 o’clock a lot of nights so we don’t catch up much during the week. So we talk about how was school and you know do you have big tests coming up. And of course we talk about fishing a good bit. I reminisce about places that used to be good you know and whatever. We just kind of hangout," Paul Peters explained.
“It’s just a good bonding time to have, especially with like the dogs here and stuff. I’m just talking, chilling. You can catch some fish, you can not catch some fish. Consistent or not it’s still going to be a good time,” Lawson Peters said.
On this particular night, the Peters caught the five fish limit but they didn’t win any money.
However, they are currently in for total weight on the year with 61.99 pounds.
The False River Friday Night Cookie Jar Bass Tournament is held every Friday night, weather permitting, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Anglers launch from the public boat launch across the street from LA Express Food Store.
For more information on the about the tournament, click here to visit the group’s Facebook page.
If you can’t make it on Friday nights, there is another tournament on Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The False River Tuesday Night Fishing Tournaments are held every Tuesday through September.
That tournament is held at the Morrison Parkway Public Boat Dock in New Roads, LA.
