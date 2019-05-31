FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First weekend of June to be mostly dry, hot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few clouds this morning but very limited activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and that will continue through the afternoon – and, in fact – through the upcoming first weekend of June.
Out the door, temperatures are in the low/mid 70°s; winding up later today in the lower 90°s, under a sun/cloud mix with only a 20% coverage of rain. Overnight, partly cloudy – a low of 72°; tomorrow, isolated showers – Sunday, spotty showers – afternoon temperatures both days in the low/mid 90°s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.