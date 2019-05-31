2 children, 1 teen shot on S. 17th Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children and a teenager were injured in a shooting in the 300 block of S. 17th Avenue Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. Emergency officials say two boys, ages 6 and 3, and a 19-year-old man were shot while standing outside of a home. According to police, all three victims were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867
Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we have more information.
