Can protestors march across I-10, Sunshine bridges? Judge to rule Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district court judge says he will rule Friday afternoon about whether anti-cancer activists will be allowed to march across the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish and the I-10 bridge in Baton Rouge this weekend.
The activists are in the middle of a five-day march through “Cancer Alley” that crosses multiple parishes. The march will end Monday at the Governor’s Mansion.
The group filed for a temporary restraining order asking a judge to block the state from preventing their march across the bridge. The state denied the marchrequest last Friday.
District Court Judge Wilson Fields heard arguments in the case Friday morning and said he will decide the issue by 3 p.m. Friday.
The group, called the Coalition Against Death Alley, hopes to raise awareness about the high number of cancer deaths and other illnesses among people who live along a stretch of south Louisiana dubbed Cancer Alley.
The group blames pollution from industry for the illnesses and is demanding that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards push for stiffer pollution regulations.
The group hopes to march across the Sunshine Bridge Saturday and the I-10 Bridge on Sunday.
Lawyers representing Louisiana State Police (LSP) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation argued in court Friday that it is not safe for the protestors to be on the bridges and it would affect the "quality of life" for other motorists.
LSP attorney Faye Morrison argued the protestors have already used a bus for portions of their march and could simply do that same when they reach the bridges.
Bill Quigley, a lawyer representing the protestors scoffed at the idea. “What if the courts in Alabama had told Martin Luther King to take a Greyhound across the bridge in Selma,” he argued in court.
