Cameron Parish Deputy hailed as hero after he and several others rescue children at Mae’s Beach

“I turned and saw there were four people in the water at the time,” Wellsted said. “To my left was the 13-year-old. He was out about 75 yards and in the water heading towards him was his stepmother. On the right-hand side a 10-year-old girl and already in the water towards her was a Mr. Alex Brumback. Alex was going to get there way before me, he was a little bit closer, I asked him if he was going to be able to get to her. He gave me a thumbs up so I turned and starting heading towards the 13-year-old and I got there around the same time the stepmom did. All three of us were fairly fatigued at the time. We got him to calm down though, lay on his back, and were able to get him back in. After I had gotten back to the shore I actually learned that two other people had entered the water. Corey and Rebecca Harmon. Miss Rebecca had grabbed a floatie to Alex to get back to shore. While she was out there, she actually got fatigued herself, and Mr. Corey was able to get out there and help her, and everybody made it back in safely.”