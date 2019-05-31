2 Baton Rouge-area high school football teams set to play in Battle on the Border IX

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Two schools in the Baton Rouge area will participate in the 2019 Landers Dodge Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase.
Some of the top high school football programs in the regional will face each other at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. The games will be played September 13 and 14.
“We are excited about this year’s awesome lineup; bringing local, regional, and national matchups to this great high school sporting event,” said Patrick Wesley, assistant director of Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation.
Catholic will take on North Little Rock (Arkansas), while Zachary will battle Deerfield Beach (Florida).
This will be the first time both Catholic and Zachary have participated in the competition.
The Bears fell 49-7 to John Curtis in the Div. I championship game. The Broncos have won back-to-back and three of the last four Class 5 state titles.
Battle on the Border features high school football programs from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana.
