Autopsy scheduled Friday for fallen K-9 deputy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An autopsy for fallen EBRSO Lieutenant Steven Whitstine is scheduled for Friday, May 31.
Whitstine died on his way to work Thursday, May 30, when his unit veered off the road and crashed tragically.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux called Whitstine a “dedicated public servant" for his eight years of service to the EBR Sheriff’s Office and more than nine years of service with the Baker Police Department.
Funeral arrangements have not been released yet.
