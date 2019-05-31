Teen, child reportedly shot at intersection of Louisiana, S 18th

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of S 18th Street and Louisiana Avenue Thursday evening in which two people were shot.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. Emergency officials say a child and a 19-year-old male were injured. The teen was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds. The child was taken from the scene in a private vehicle.
Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we have more information.
