Teen, child reportedly shot at intersection of Louisiana, S 18th
By Rachael Thomas | May 30, 2019 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 8:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of S 18th Street and Louisiana Avenue Thursday evening in which two people were shot.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. Emergency officials say a child and a 19-year-old male were injured. The teen was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds. The child was taken from the scene in a private vehicle.

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we have more information.

