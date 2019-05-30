Study strengthens link between diet and cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to reduce your odds of developing cancer, the first place you need to look is in your refrigerator.
A new study published in an academic journal shows the link between cancer and diet might be stronger than once believed.
The conclusion shows 5.2% of the new cancer cases in 2015 were attributed to diet. That’s 80,000 people who could avoid the diagnosis by avoiding high risk food.
Researchers found that colon and rectal cancers had the greatest number and proportion of diet-related cases at 38.3%. The culprit, in this case, is not just what you put in your body, but also what you’re avoiding.
Too much processed meats and too little whole grains seems to increase a person's odd of developing colon or rectal cancer.
And while organic food might seem like a trend, it’s also a great place to start when trying to reduce your cancer risk.
The study shows that 60% of the food we’re eating is ultraprocessed. Processed foods has been linked to an increased cancer risk. An earlier study in the same journal shows that we face a 14% higher risk of early death with each 10% increase in the amount of ultraprocessed foods we eat.
All of this new data points a consumer to take organic labels seriously and become more critical about those “cheat” days.
