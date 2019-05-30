St. Mary authorities say ‘zero tolerance’ for anyone found on levees

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - As the level of the Mississippi River continues to be extremely high, authorities in St. Mary Parish are warning residents there will be “zero tolerance” for those found on the levees.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with the St. Mary Levee District to protect the integrity of the levees. The department says there will be no tolerance of anyone found on the levees beyond any barricades, on the slopes, on the crown, or crossing in undesignated areas. The sheriff’s office will be patrolling the levees and violators will be arrested.
RELATED STORIES:
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the St. Mary Levee District are continuing to perform daily inspection of the levees.
Anyone who sees anything that may lead to a potential flooding threat should report it to the St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the St. Mary Levee District, or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.