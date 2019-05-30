Southern practices before NCAA Regional showdown with Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - After coming off the high of a SWAC Tournament championship, the Southern baseball team was about re-focusing its energy and moving forward to the postseason.
The Jaguars already sort of did just that against FAMU in a couple of exhibition games in Pensacola. They won both of those games, but Friday’s task is much more daunting. Southern will face No. 6 nationally seeded Mississippi State at the new Dudy Noble Field.
“In order for us to be taken seriously, our game has to transcend just our conference opponents,” said head coach Kerrick Jackson.
He added he knows the outside perception of what it means to be the fourth seed in this situation and while there’s no changing that, he shared the story with this team about the history Southern has had in a similar situation when Roger Cador’s 1987 Jags team became the first HBCU to ever win an NCAA Regional game.
Junior left-handed pitcher Jerome Bohannon will take the mound Friday for the Jags. Jackson said Bohannon has a great three-pitch mix when he’s on. Him being a lefty will possibly be beneficial against the Bulldogs lineup, which features five left-handed batters and a couple of switch hitters.
Southern played in Starkville last year in front of 4,800 fans, but for Friday’s NCAA Regional game, it could be more like 11,000.
The Jags will take on the Bulldogs at noon Friday.
Miami and Central Michigan are the other two teams in the regional.
