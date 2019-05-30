Rail system improvements at Baton Rouge port will help transport grain, corn, etc.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big investment announced Thursday, May 30 will help make life easier for local farmers trying to export their crops.
Twenty million dollars in capital outlay funds have been committed to improve a rail system used to transport things like corn, grain, and soybeans to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.
“What does this mean for our farmers? It means better prices. It means we can move our products faster. It means we’re going to have a greater value and a greater output and it’s just great all the way together," said Governor John Bel Edwards.
The improved railway will help make sure exports aren’t slowed down when river levels are too high or low for normal shipments.
