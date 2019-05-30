Man pleads guilty after crash that caused toddler’s death

The wreck happened back on September 15, 2018 and left Malashia Tumblin, 2, dead. The two-vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3120 in Donaldsonville. The investigation conducted by Louisiana State Police showed Henderson was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup east on LA 3120 approaching LA 70 when he failed to stop at the stop sign near the intersection. As Henderson drove through the intersection, a second vehicle, a 2019 GMC pickup, hit the driver side of Henderson’s truck. At the time of the crash, there were four passengers (one adult and three children) in Henderson’s truck. All four passengers were transported to area hospitals.