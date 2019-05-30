Man pleads guilty after crash that caused toddler’s death

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after a wreck in September of 2018 that left a toddler dead.
The 23rd Judicial District Court says on May 28, 2019, John Henderson, 28, pleaded guilty.
The wreck happened back on September 15, 2018 and left Malashia Tumblin, 2, dead. The two-vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3120 in Donaldsonville. The investigation conducted by Louisiana State Police showed Henderson was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup east on LA 3120 approaching LA 70 when he failed to stop at the stop sign near the intersection. As Henderson drove through the intersection, a second vehicle, a 2019 GMC pickup, hit the driver side of Henderson’s truck. At the time of the crash, there were four passengers (one adult and three children) in Henderson’s truck. All four passengers were transported to area hospitals.
Tumblin was one of those passengers and died at the hospital.
There were three people inside the second vehicle, all of which were treated for minor injuries.
Henderson was not wearing his seat belt when the wreck happened and showed obvious signs of impairment, LSP reported. He was taken to the Ascension Parish Detention Center, where he submitted to a chemical breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content at .103%.
Henderson’s sentencing has been deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 26. He faces up to 30 years in prison.
