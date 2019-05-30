1 man critically injured after hitting tree on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man is in critical condition after a wreck on Burbank Drive Thursday afternoon.
Officials with Louisiana State Police say the wreck happened Thursday, May 30 around 4:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road.
LSP says one person sustained serious injuries from the single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was headed east on Burbank when the male driver ran off the road to the right and hit a tree. LSP says the man was wearing his seat belt, but sustained critical injuries nonetheless. He was transported to a local hospital.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
