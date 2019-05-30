Louisiana laws and penalties on leaving a child in a vehicle

“I think in either case they dial 911 immediately,” Mancuso said. “If there is not an adult within 10 feet then they are automatically violating the law. I know police have protection. If we break a window we cannot be sued and we cannot be held liable if we act in good faith and believe the child is in danger. I think if you see this happening, you should stand right there with the child, call 911, and I hate to say it but if you think the child is in distress, you should do what you have to do. But you need to be on 911 telling them what you are going to do, let them know who you are, that you’re not going to take the child, that you are going to stand right there, and render aid to the child until first responders get there.”