Longtime Mississippi U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at 81

I am saddened to learn of the passing of Senator Thad Cochran. He devoted his life to serving his state and nation and set the standard of public service that we can all strive towards. He will be remembered for his dedication to the people of Mississippi, and his legacy as a statesman will provide a model of service for our future leaders to follow. While serving in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, Senator Cochran was a champion for Mississippi. He worked tirelessly for farmers and to promote rural development. He helped strengthen our Armed Forces as Chairman of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, and he spearheaded the effort to appropriate much-needed federal assistance to the Mississippi Coast to address the devastation left by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Mississippi benefited greatly from Senator Cochran’s leadership as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and his legislative abilities. We will continue to enjoy the benefits of his tenure for generations to come. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time and my thoughts are with our entire state as we remember the life of a great Mississippian.

Congressman Michael Guest