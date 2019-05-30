1 child, 1 adult taken to hospital after house fire on Kentucky Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured and taken to a local hospital Wednesday night after a house fire on Kentucky Street.
The fire happened Wednesday, May 29 around 9:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street. Emergency officials say one male adult and one child were taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for their injuries.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say when firefighters got on scene, they noticed fire in the back of the house. A bystander reportedly walked up to the house and told them someone was possibly inside. At that point, firefighters were able to get into the front of the house and found two people near the door. Both people were pulled from the burning home.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which was contained to the back of the house, while the rest of the home receive heavy smoke damage.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.