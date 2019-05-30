THE INVESTIGATORS: Mechanic claims problems with River Highlands road work could pose larger issues for area drivers

"Prior to construction, R J Daigle & Sons Contractors notified the residents of River Highlands of the pending construction. Construction signs were installed and notices were given to every home owner asking them to try to avoid traveling through the Portland Cement. The notice clearly details what damage could occur if vehicles exceeded the posted 2.5 miles per hour limit and lastly what to do if they did not follow these instructions. Detailed instructions are provided for the driver to clean the car if instructions were not followed. Therefore, it is our belief that drivers who do not adhere to the notices and signs take responsibility for the damage to their vehicles.