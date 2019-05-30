Iberville officials ask for help after shooting caught on video

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying two men caught on video Tuesday, May 28 at 2 a.m. on Jetson Avenue in the Seymour Ville neighborhood in Plaquemine.
The men can be seen walking down Jetson Avenue, crossing the street, and one of them is seen on camera shooting several times.
Officials say the shots did not hit anyone, but they were aimed at people standing under a porch. Instead, the shots hit a truck parked nearby.
“I’ve had enough of the shooting out here in the community. We’ve lost one 14-year-old kid. The house that was shot up had younger kids in it. I’m asking the community to step forward,” said Sheriff Brett Stassi.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-3553 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 anonymously in order to be eligible for a cash reward.
