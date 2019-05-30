House fire kills young daughter, injures father

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have confirmed that a small child has died after a house fire on Kentucky Street Wednesday night.
The fire happened Wednesday, May 29 around 9:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street. Emergency officials say a child, a 3-year-old girl, and her father were taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for their injuries. Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the girl had died from fire-related complications.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say when firefighters got on scene, they noticed fire in the back of the house. A bystander reportedly walked up to the house and told them someone was possibly inside. At that point, firefighters were able to pry open the door to the front of the house and found two people. Both were pulled from the burning home.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which was contained to the back of the house. The rest of the home received heavy smoke damage.
