Health organizations honor organ donors with annual butterfly release

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), a member of Donate Life Louisiana, honored 2018 organ donors with a special Gift of Life ceremony and butterfly release. The butterflies represent life transferred and transformed.
OLOL says in 2018, 32 people became organ donors, giving a second chance at life to 97 people who were waiting on life-saving transplants. Those donors were also able to give the gift of sight to 61 people through corneal transplants.
Family and friends of the donors attended the annual event Thursday, May 30.
