Grilled Flank Steak Senegal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This age-old dish from Nigeria, Africa is often called “fiery stick.” However, here in Louisiana, it is more commonly called “Grilled Flank Steak Strips.” You will love this traditional preparation of beef that works well as either an appetizer or an entrée.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 8–10 servings
Ingredients:
1½ pounds flank steak, (⅛-inch) sliced
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup Tabasco® pepper sauce
salt and ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Trim any sinews and excess fat off the beef. Thread beef onto skewers, 1 slice per skewer (or about 18-20 skewers). NOTE: Metal skewers are optimal. However, if using bamboo skewers, you must soak them in cold water for 1 hour prior to assembling.
In a small bowl, whisk together red wine vinegar, olive oil, and Tabasco®. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Transfer marinade to a resealable bag. Add skewers to bag and shake to coat thoroughly. Marinate 30 minutes in the refrigerator, tossing occasionally.
Preheat grill to high according to manufacturer’s directions and set up the grill for direct heat. When ready to cook, brush and oil the grill grate.
Arrange the skewers on the hot grill grate with the aluminum foil shield under the ends of the skewers. Grill 2–3 minutes per side, turning with tongs or until the meat is cooked to desired doneness.
