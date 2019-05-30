Gov. Edwards signs another round of bills into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, May 30, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 15 bills into law, most notably, a bill banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
Edwards signed the following bills into law:
- SB 1- Provides for investment of funds by board of trustees for Bossier City Police Pension and Relief Fund.
- SB 11- Authorizes increase in membership of boards of commissioners of consolidated gravity drainage districts of Calcasieu Parish.
- SB 12- Provides for qualifications of city of Jennings deputy chief of police.
- SB 24- Authorizes assessor in Caddo Parish to pay cost of certain insurance premiums for eligible retirees from assessor's office.
- SB 31- Designates portion of LA 34 in Jackson Parish as "Second Lieutenant Harvel Moore Memorial Highway".
- SB 44- Authorizes city of Lake Charles to bond certain state sales taxes dedicated to Lake Charles Civic Center Fund.
- HB 49- Authorizes naming of education building at B.B. "Sixty" Rayburn Correctional Center as Deborah "Andi" Cook Memorial Education Building.
- SB 70- Provides relative to justice of peace courts and constables in St. Tammany Parish.
- SB 77- Provides relative to judicial expense fund for First and Second Parish Courts of Jefferson Parish.
- HB 112- Provides relative to criminal convictions which disqualify person from becoming foster or adoptive parent or relative guardian of child.
- HB 145- Provides for disclosure of certain financial records to law enforcement pursuant to search warrant.
- SB 184- Prohibits abortion of unborn human being with detectable heartbeat.
- HB 197- Prohibits certain nondisclosure agreements in settlements involving payment of public funds.
- HB 249- Provides relative to community service litter abatement programs.
- HB 340- Provides relative to real estate appraisers.
