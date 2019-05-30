Get to know the 2020 LSU commits from Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 by Rivals, and No. 3 by 247 Sports. So far, Coach Ed Orgeron has racked up 15 commits for the class.
Three of those commits hail from the state of Louisiana. The first commit for the class of 2020 came last summer, Ponchatoula’s T. J. Finley.
Right behind Finley with a commitment to LSU, Westgate wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.
On the defensive side of the ball, Haynesville’s CamRon Jackson committed to the Tigers last December. Jackson could also project to play on the offensive line.
Here’s the full list of LSU 2020 verbal commits.
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recuits
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recruits
Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
