FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight rain chances return for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All sweeps are quiet this morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but for the first time in several days, scattered rain is back in the forecast.
Grab the umbrella – a few of us will need it – not necessarily before noon but later this afternoon, we’re expecting a 40% coverage of showers and possibly isolated storms – no threat of severe weather – a high today in the lower 90°s.
Overnight, mostly cloudy skies and mild, a low of 72°; tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix, 30% coverage of showers and storms, a high of 92°.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.